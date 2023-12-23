Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $51.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,691.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $360,459,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

