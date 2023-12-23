Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.65. 833,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,529,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.