IRON HORSE ACQUISITIONS CORP. (IROHU) Plans to Raise $60 Million in December 27th IPO

IRON HORSE ACQUISITIONS CORP. (IROHU) expects to raise $60 million in an IPO on Wednesday, December 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 6,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $77.2 million.

EF Hutton served as the underwriter for the IPO.

IRON HORSE ACQUISITIONS CORP. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “**Note: Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. revived its SPAC IPO plans on Oct. 18, 2023, after withdrawing its Oct. 17, 2023, registration withdrawal request in an SEC filing and taking these four steps: (1) The company cut the SPAC IPO’s size – to 6.0 million units – down from 10.0 million under its original terms – at $10.00 each – to raise $60.0 million; (2) The company named EF Hutton as its sole book-runner. The original deal’s SEC filings showed BTIG and EarlyBirdCapital as the joint book-runners; (3) The company changed its proposed symbol to “IROHU” and (4) the company changed its listing venue to the NASDAQ from the NYSE in its original filing. The SPAC IPO’s units were also redefined to consist of one share of common stock, one warrant to buy one share of stock and one rightÂ entitling the holder to receive one-fifth (1/5) of one share of common stock upon consummation of Iron Horse Acquisition’s initial business combination. We intend to initially focus on target companies within the mediaÂ & entertainment industry with a primary focus on the United States, and in particular on identifying attractive targets among content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent-facing brands and businesses. (Incorporated in Delaware)Â “.

IRON HORSE ACQUISITIONS CORP. was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at P.O. Box 2506 Toluca Lake, California 91610 and can be reached via phone at (310) 290-5383.

