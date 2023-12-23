iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.30. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

