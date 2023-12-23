iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $475.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.30.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

