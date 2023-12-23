iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Stake Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IBMM opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

