iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $122.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $123.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

