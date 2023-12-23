J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $212.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $201.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.21. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

