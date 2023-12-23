Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 3,313 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %
PG stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $342.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
