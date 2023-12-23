Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

