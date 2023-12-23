Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.66.

JWEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total transaction of C$525,104.90. Also, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.53. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$37.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.47%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

