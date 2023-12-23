Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,956 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

