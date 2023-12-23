Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 126 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $175.53 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.