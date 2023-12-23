Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $126.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $128.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

