Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9,775.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $325,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

LYB opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

