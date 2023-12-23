Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2,500.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $4,075,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $454.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $455.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $476.35.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

