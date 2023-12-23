Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $213.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $215.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

