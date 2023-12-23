JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $33.97. Approximately 78,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 873,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is 17.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,184,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,540,000 after buying an additional 547,687 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth approximately $11,403,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

