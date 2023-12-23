Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $374.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.