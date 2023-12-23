JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. CSX has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CSX by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 236,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

