JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,777,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,098,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

