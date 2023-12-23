JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,265 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $483.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

