JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $165.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 939.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after buying an additional 2,075,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,437,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

