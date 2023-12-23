JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $136.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Shares of GE opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average is $112.69. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,384,000 after buying an additional 143,138 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,257,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

