JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $238.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $234.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $260.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after acquiring an additional 465,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,699,371,000 after acquiring an additional 264,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

