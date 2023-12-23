Karen L. Daniel Sells 14,073 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.