Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI opened at $0.82 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

