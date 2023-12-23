Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.86.
Several equities analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of KPTI opened at $0.82 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Karyopharm Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.