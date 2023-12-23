Kathleen Gallagher Weber Sells 24,129 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $194,238.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
OraSure Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.29 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.22.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on OSUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.
