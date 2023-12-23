Kathleen Gallagher Weber Sells 24,129 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $194,238.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.29 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.22.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,396,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64,367 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,156,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 205,126 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,953,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 236,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

