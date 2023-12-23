Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 53,216 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 416,553 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

