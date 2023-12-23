Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after buying an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 14.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after buying an additional 2,393,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,218,000 after buying an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,746,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

NYSE VTR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4,994.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

