Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,766 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

ULTA stock opened at $471.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

