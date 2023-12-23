Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 7,765 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.84 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,490. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.