Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $277.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.07 and a fifty-two week high of $281.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

