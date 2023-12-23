Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $527,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

EQT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.