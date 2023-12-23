Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $576,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

