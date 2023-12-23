Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $596,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 83.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

