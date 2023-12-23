Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $672,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

