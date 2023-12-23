Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $691,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.67.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total value of $469,518.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,669.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $433.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

