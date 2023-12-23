Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $533,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AVY opened at $201.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $203.70. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average is $181.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

