Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $607,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.48. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

