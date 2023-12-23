Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,580,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $224.02 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.65. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

