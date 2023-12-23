Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $101.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

