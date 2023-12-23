Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 6,566 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Raymond James by 661.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.