Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $589,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.1 %

BRO stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.