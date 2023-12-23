Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $603,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,269 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

NYSE LUV opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

