Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

