Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 106,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $329.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $350.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.16 and a 200 day moving average of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.