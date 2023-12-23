Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $415.00 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

