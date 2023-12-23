Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 132,431 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 132,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $30,460,000. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 26.9% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of V stock opened at $258.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.52 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The stock has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

