Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 8,887 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,887 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $5,585,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $1,826,481 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

